Petkovic urges Switzerland to make history

Vladimir Petkovic has challenged Switzerland to deliver a Euro 2016 campaign that their supporters will never forget.

Switzerland begin the tournament with a Group A clash against Albania in Lens on Saturday, before they face Romania and host nation France.

Under Ottmar Hitzfeld, the Swiss reached the last 16 of the World Cup in Brazil before being knocked out by Argentina after an extra-time goal from Angel Di Maria.

And, with belief growing amongst supporters that a strong campaign in France could be in the offing, Petkovic wants his players to seize their chance to make history.

"There's always a lot of emotion from the first game - you need to have a lot of focus," he said at Friday's pre-match media conference.

"The emotion needs to be harnessed in a positive fashion. We haven't spoken about it a great deal, or the opposition, but we'll start to do that this evening [Friday].

"We need to enjoy being here and do everything we can to win the match. We must keep calm, concentrate on our game and have real conviction in our type of game, and commit the fewest mistakes.

"During the two and a half weeks that we've had, my players have told me about the value of this tournament. They've come very concentrated and with a lot of energy, willing to do everything to be successful.

"There are single players in my squad who have experienced greater success but we hope to make people talk about us even a couple of years from now."