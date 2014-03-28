PFA expect Leeds solution over unpaid wages

Prospective new owner Massimo Cellino had his takeover bid blocked by the Football League on Monday after being found guilty of tax evasion, leaving the Championship club in a state of financial limbo.

Cellino has since appealed the decision regarding his takeover, with the club reportedly losing £1 million a month.

The club's playing staff have agreed to defer part of their wages, with only general employees being paid as scheduled on Friday.

But PFA chief executive Taylor revealed the squad were being co-operative and that plans were in place for the payments to be made.

"Arrangements are in place with regards to payment and there is going to be some proportion of wages paid today (Friday) and more next week," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The players are OK with it.

"Leeds is a big club with a large fan-base and we have no reason to believe that things won't be sorted in the near future.

"I'm hoping that administration can be avoided."