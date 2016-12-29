Phelan confirms Jenkinson loan bid

Mike Phelan has confirmed Hull City have made an enquiry to bring in right-back Carl Jenkinson on loan from Arsenal.

Hull's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Boxing Day left them bottom of the Premier League table, four points from safety, and Phelan has made it clear he will look to strengthen the squad when the transfer window opens in January.

Last season's regular right-back Moses Odubajo has suffered two serious knee injuries, which are likely to rule him out of the entire season, with Ahmed Elmohamady filling in thus far.

"I'm doing my job, seeing players and preparing for games. It's a case of trying to get something done," Phelan said on the subject of the transfer window as a whole.

"Nothing has come from a chat with the chairman but nothing is impossible.

"It's a precarious one every year. The big teams like to wait until summer. The loan market is where disgruntled players can get a move.

"We are certainly looking and it's a big month. We moulded a squad in the summer and started the season very well.

"We needed to add new players to get the numbers up. Injuries haven't helped. We are looking at all options and the challenge is the position we are in and if players want a challenge, this is the club for them."

Hull striker Abel Hernandez has been linked with a January exit from the KCOM Stadium, having failed to make an appearance since November 6 due to groin and hernia issues.

"Abel is out jogging," Phelan said. "He's out there doing his recuperation. He's probably still 10 days to two weeks away from being back to where we want him to be. He's still a work in progress."