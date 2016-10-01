Phelan wants answers before Hull deal

Mike Phelan is confident he can agree a deal to become Hull's full-time manager provided certain assurances are met.

Phelan led Hull to back-to-back wins over Leicester City and Swansea City from their opening two Premier League matches but Saturday's 2-0 loss at home to Chelsea left them winless in five.

The former Manchester United number two was appointed on an interim basis at the start of the season after Steve Bruce stepped down, although negotiations to secure a more permanent stay have stalled amid the continued uncertainty of Hull's ownership status under the Allam family.

"My situation has probably fluctuated from week to week but we're not far apart," Phelan told BBC Sport. "We are talking a lot. We're having lunches together and what have you. It's just a case of where it all stands.

"When you take a role of this magnitude you want to know what's in front of you, what work you have to do and who's doing it.

"You need to know can you push this club forward or will things stand still.

"Those are the only questions that need to be answered. Hopefully the terms of agreement will be reached.

"My situation is not the most important thing. I'm carrying on trying to take this team as far forward as possible. It's just a case of the owners now sitting down and settling those small issues that need to be solved."

Hull matched Chelsea throughout an entertaining first half but quickfire goals from Willian and Diego Costa after the hour were just reward for a dominant showing by Antonio Conte's men during the second period.

"We were quite pleased we created a few issues for them in the first half, but we expect a team like Chelsea to ramp up the pressure a little bit," Phelan added.

"Although I think at times in the second half we were a victim of our own poor decision making and passing.

"Now we have to get together and move forward. We have a few more games now where we can hopefully be competitive. I don't think there's any issues with the players who are here, they are trying to win football matches.

"It has been difficult to get forward but we're not playing Mickey Mouse teams here. We have to be sensible with our approach and can't just be open against these teams."