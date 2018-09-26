Pickford signs new six-year Everton deal

Jordan Pickford has agreed a new six-year contract with Everton.

Everton made Pickford the most expensive British goalkeeper of all-time last year when they signed him for a fee which could reach £30million from Sunderland.

The 24-year-old was an ever-present for the Toffees in his first season, playing every minute of their Premier League campaign, earning himself a spot in England's World Cup squad.

Although some have raised concerns about Pickford's height and stature on some occasions, he has proven himself to be a fine prospect over his time in England's top flight.

Everton certainly appear happy with Pickford's contributions, and have tied him down to a new deal which runs until 2024.

Pickford claimed a hat-trick of club awards last term, and set his sights on becoming an Everton great after his new deal was confirmed on Wednesday.

"When I made the move last year I thought Everton would be a great club to come to and the right step in my career," he told the club's official website.

"Getting the opportunity to become England's No. 1 was down to being at Everton, I believe, and being able to put in solid performances week in and week out.

"Coming to Everton, a massive club with a massive history and seeing how passionate and determined the fans are, it's inspired me to perform week in and week out and it's moved my career on, without question.

"I want to play as many games as I can for the club, that's my goal now. Hopefully, I can continue to progress, become a better goalkeeper each and every day and keep that England No. 1 shirt as well. That's another aim.

"This is a great club for me and, hopefully, we can get the success for the fans to earn the right to be a legend at Everton one day, each and every one of us."

Pickford's stranglehold on the position as Everton's first-choice goalkeeper has remained this term, with the Sunderland youth product playing all six of their league games so far.