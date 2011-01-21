Pienaar excited by Van der Vaart reunion

Champions Chelsea, who have not won away from home since the end of October, could be without John Terry and Frank Lampard for their tricky trip to Bolton Wanderers on Monday, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

"I don't know because it is too far to speak about the line-up on Monday, but we have a little problem with Lampard and have to check these days," Ancelotti told reporters.

"He is having treatment and didn't train yesterday but I hope he will be ready to play against Bolton.

"Also, John Terry had a little problem on his back and did different training but we have three days to check and to take a decision.

"We have more possibility with Terry, but I don't know if Lampard will be available or not."

Chelsea face Bolton at the Reebok kicking off at 8pm GMT.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, who suffered a broken leg against Stoke City in February last year, could continue his rehabilitation by spending a month on loan in an effort to regain fitness, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.

The midfielder, who has just returned from a month-long spell at Championship side Nottingham Forest, could now move to second tier Cardiff City.

"I am considering giving Ramsey one month out on loan, with a possibility of him going to Cardiff," Wenger told a news conference ahead of Saturday's game against Wigan Athletic.

"I don't want (Ramsey) to go to a Premier League club because I want him to finish the season with us. I just look for competition for him."

Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Steven Pienaar has said he is excited by the opportunity of linking up with former team-mate Rafael van der Vaart after joining Harry Redknapp's Champions League challengers from Everton.

Pienaar, who will be in the squad against Newcastle United on Saturday, turned down the chance to sign for Premier League champions Chelsea.

"The style of football is really important," the 28-year-old South African told Spurs TV.

"I played with Rafa at Ajax and we played attacking football. I want to be in a team that plays attacking football that is exciting for the supporters to watch.

"I am definitely looking forward to playing with him again - but not just Rafa, all the players here because the football is exciting, it makes me excited and I can't wait. That is one of the reasons I decided to join Spurs."

Stoke City bolstered their attack on Friday by signing Norway striker John Carew on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

Carew, who scored 17 goals for Villa last season but has not found the net during this campaign, could make his debut away at Fulham on Saturday.

"This is a fantastic signing," manager Tony Pulis said on the club website.

"John's record speaks for itself because he's scored goals at the hi