Pierluigi Collina criticises referee for 'common sense' in Liverpool's 7-0 win over Manchester United

Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA referees committee, has criticised the Premier League referee who oversaw Liverpool's 7-0 win against Manchester United last Sunday, claiming not enough stoppage time was added on at the end of the game.

Despite the second half containing six goals and five substitutions from each side, referee Andy Madley only added on three minutes at the end of the 90 minutes.

But world refereeing chief Collina wants full stoppage time added on in games regardless of the scoreline, and has vented his frustration at seeing a lack of additional play by suggesting seasons could come down to goal difference.

Therefore, he argues, it is imperative the right amount of time is played.

"Last weekend in the Premier League, there were 10 matches," Collina said. "Four had additional time of 10 minutes or more and two should have been higher but weren't only because they had scores of 7-0 and 4-0.

"In the game at Liverpool, there was four minutes added, one in the first half and three in the second. But there were six goals in the second half.

"Maybe at some point in the future we will have a rule which says if the difference between the two sides is big the additional time is not to be given. But this would be in the laws of the game."

For now, though, lawmakers are looking to ensure as much of the game is played on the pitch as possible.

"Now it is common sense but it is common sense when it doesn't affect someone," Collina added.

"I can understand that showing the right amount of time when it is 7-0 is difficult to understand. But in some competitions the goal difference in the entire competition may be decisive at the end for the ranking.

"So, even one goal scored or not scored could make the difference."

Giving figures to highlight the issue, Collina says that during Premier League games this season, the ball has been in play for an average of just 54-and-a-half minutes.

His comments follow FIFA's push at World Cup 2022 for games to include as much stoppage time as possible to account for goals, injuries and substitutions, with 100-minute matches common across the tournament.

Football's international rule-making body IFAB has also announced plans to increase the 'effective time' being played during matches. It wants a calculation of overall stoppage time, rather than just an estimate.