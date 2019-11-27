Arsenal on red alert as Real Madrid and Barcelona prepare to go head-to-head for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both considering moves for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports.

The Gabon international has been a rare bright spot for the Gunners so far this season, scoring eight goals in 13 Premier League appearances.

He has been prolific ever since moving to the Emirates Stadium in January 2018, finding the net 50 times in 80 outings in all competitions.

But Arsenal are on red alert after Aubameyang decided to postpone talks over a new contract in north London.

The 30-year-old's current deal runs until summer 2021 and Arsenal are keen to tie him down to fresh terms next summer.

However, Aubameyang appears to be keen to keep his options open, particularly with the Gunners currently eight points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots.

And according to the DailyStar,Madrid and Barcelona are both exploring the possibility of acquiring the former Borussia Dortmund marksman.

Barcelona are thought to be leading the race at present, and could sound out Aubameyang over a potential switch to the Camp Nou.

Should that emerge as a realistic option, the Gabonese forward is unlikely to put pen to paper on an extension at Arsenal.

The Gunners have been widely criticised for allowing the contracts of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey to run into their final year in recent seasons.

Ozil ultimately signed a new deal with the club, but Sanchez moved to Manchester United in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while Ramsey joined Juventus on a free transfer at the end of last term.

Arsenal will not want to allow Aubameyang to enter the final year of his contract, which means he could be sold next summer unless he commits his future to the north London outfit.

There is further uncertainty caused by Unai Emery's precarious position as manager, with the Spaniard reportedly on the brink of the sack after a run of two wins in 11 Premier League games.

READ MORE

How one 1957 England friendly still leaves its mark across the country

Napoli are the only team to have beaten Liverpool this season – but now they're falling apart. Where has it gone wrong?

Andy Mitten column: Chris Smalling is in the form of his life at Roma – and could still return to Manchester United’s defence