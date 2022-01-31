Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Barcelona on a free transfer

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Barcelona on a free transfer , the La Liga club announced at 11pm on deadline day.

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain arrived in Spain on Monday morning, sparking rumours of a loan move to the La Liga side although confusion reigned as no agreement had been reached.

The Gabon international returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to health reasons but has not played for the Gunners since being disciplined by the club in December.

He had been linked with a loan move this January, with Barcelona among those clubs reportedly showing an interest.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since a disciplinary breach saw him stripped of the captaincy (John Walton/PA)

Talks progressed between the two clubs before a medical took place in the final hours before the window closed. Aubameyang moved to Barcelona permanently on a free transfer.

Fans of Arsenal are split over the move. While many are happy to see the back of what was felt to be a disruptive influence at the Emirates, others lament the lack of replacements signed this window.

The news came just a few short hours after rangers announced the loan signing of former Gunners midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer.

The out-of-favour Juve player opted for a switch to the Scottish champions despite interest from the Premier League and elsewhere.

The 31-year-old, whose contract in Turin runs until the summer of 2023, is one of the biggest signings to hit Scottish football in recent seasons. Rangers earlier announced the signing of 20-year-old right-back Mateusz Zukowski from Lechia Gdanks but failed with an improved bid for John Souttar, which was understood to be in the region of £400,000.

