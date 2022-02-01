Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trains with Barcelona ahead of Arsenal free transfer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was pictured training with his new Barcelona team-mates ahead of the official announcement of his free transfer from Arsenal.

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain arrived in Spain on Monday morning, sparking rumours of a loan move to the LaLiga side although confusion reigned as no agreement had been reached as deadline day drew on.

The Gabon international returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to health reasons but has not played for Arsenal since being disciplined by the club in December.

Aubemeyang sí se ha entrando esta mañana junto a sus compañeros. Se puso a las órdenes de Xavi pese a no haber sido todavía anunciado oficialmente. Estuvo muy pegado a Dembélé durante toda la mañana #fcblivepic.twitter.com/OKPmQRMXVf— Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) February 1, 2022 See more

He had been linked with a loan move this January, with Barcelona among a number of European clubs who had shown an interest, as well as teams based in the Middle East.

The PA news agency understands that talks progressed during Monday and Aubameyang is set to complete a free transfer to Barcelona, although the deal had still not been formally announced by either club by Tuesday afternoon.

The make-up of the deal, which essentially saw Aubameyang released from his £250,000-a-week basic salary at the Emirates Stadium, means he can join the Catalan giants outside of the transfer window.

It is believed Arsenal were holding back on announcing the departure of Aubameyang, four years to the day since he signed from Borussia Dortmund, as a gesture of respect to Barcelona, whose president, Joan Laporta, said on Tuesday that the official unveiling may come later in the week.

However, pictures which appeared to show Aubameyang in the back of shot training at Barcelona emerged, although the nature of the deal – and Aubameyang’s release – again meant he was free to do so.