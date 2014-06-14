Pinto hails Costa Rica's 'historic triumph'

Oscar Tabarez's men were stunned in Fortaleza as the lowest-ranked side in Group D pulled off a surprise triumph.

Pinto acknowledged the significance of Saturday's victory, against the team who had beaten them in a qualification play-off for the 2010 World Cup.

"(It is) a historic triumph for football in Costa Rica," said the 61-year-old after the match.

The Colombian added: "We had worried a lot about their passing game but today we beat them.

"It's an important victory that motivates us. I want to congratulate the team for their tactical defence work."

A Uruguay side missing the injured Luis Suarez led 1-0 at half-time after Edinson Cavani converted a 24th-minute penalty.

However, Costa Rica replied in stunning fashion, Joel Campbell and Oscar Duarte scoring in the opening 15 minutes of the second period before Marco Urena capped off the win in the closing stages.

Costa Rica have only qualified for the knockout stages of a World Cup once - in 1990 - but took a significant step towards the round of 16 on Saturday.

Pinto maintains they still have a lot of work to do with games against Italy and England to come in Group D.

"It is a beautiful win; we dedicate it to the (Costa Rican) people," Pinto said.

"But (we must) keep calm and (maintain) emotional balance. That is, we have not yet qualified. We have beaten a great team, nothing more."