Pioli expecting improved Lazio display

Stefano Pioli expects a reaction from Lazio in the Europa League after their four-game winning run came to an abrupt end at Sassuolo last weekend.

After an inconsistent start to the 2015-16 season, Lazio looked to have found form before goals from Domenico Berardi and Simone Missiroli sent Pioli's men to a third league defeat of the Serie A campaign against Sassuolo.

Lazio welcome Rosenborg to Stadio Olimpico in Europa League Group G on Thursday and Pioli is demanding a much better display from his players.

"We're angry about the result [against Sassuolo], it wasn't what we wanted," said Pioli.

"I expect improvements [against Rosenborg]. It's an important match and we want to get through to the next round and wining would give us more motivation.

"Rosenborg are a great team, they are winning the league, were beating St Etienne and only lost at the death to Dnipro.

"They play a patient game when they have the ball, they have quality in midfield and pace out wide.

"We want to control the game and play with a good rhythm. We need to in order to do well in the Europa League."