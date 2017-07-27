Pique calls for technology to reduce pressure on referees

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has called for football to adopt new technology to reduce the pressure placed on referees.

Pique has regularly hit out at refereeing decisions, suggesting on his Twitter account in February that rivals Real Madrid receive favourable treatment from officials.

Barca had earlier been denied what appeared a clear late winner in a 1-1 draw against Real Betis when a scramble in the box saw the ball cross the line without being awarded as a goal.

And Pique believes it is time for LaLiga to use new technology to help match officials to reach the correct decisions.

"I would like to change the refereeing system," Pique said to Japanese magazine Soccer Kings. "The pressure that is put on an official in a match is too large.

"In order to eliminate injustices and to ensure there would be less controversy, I would introduce technology that would make refereeing better.

"I am very unhappy with the way some matches were refereed [last season], but I forgot about it some time ago. The new season is close to starting and I have to completely change my mentality and not think about certain negative things."

Contra los mismos equipos. 8 puntos. 8 y tal. Los recortes son de prensa de Madrid por la duda. February 26, 2017

Pique, who has confirmed he intends to retire from international duty with Spain after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, also reiterated his desire to become Barcelona's president after he hangs up his boots.

"I don't think I am made to be a coach," he said."I want to be president of Barcelona, that is my dream. When I retire I'd like to do whatever is within my power for the club I love."