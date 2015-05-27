Pique: I'll retire at Barca

Gerard Pique declared he would retire next season rather than leave his boyhood club Barcelona as he aims to complete a "perfect season" by winning the treble.

The Spain centre-back has become one of the most respected defenders in the game since returning to Barca seven years ago following a spell with Manchester United.

Barcelona-born Pique has enjoyed a glittering career with the Catalan giants and could complete a second La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey treble next month.

The 28-year-old has another four years on his contract with the Spanish champions and has no intention of moving on to pastures new before he ends his playing days.

"I'll retire at Barca. I don't know when - the older I am, the better. I'm sure about that; I can't see myself wearing any other shirt," he told Marca.

"If I see that next year I'm not up to scratch, I'll hang my boots up at 29 years of age. I don't associate this sport with anything except Barcelona."

Barca face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final at Camp Nou on Saturday before taking on Juventus in the Champions League final in Berlin a week later and Pique is determined to add another two winners' medals to his vast haul.

"There comes a point when you realise that you're storming forward, that you can beat anyone and this is what has ended up winning us the league and putting us in two finals," he added.

"Now we mustn't stop; we have to win the two matches that are left and make it a perfect season."



