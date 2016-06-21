Pique stands up for Spain team-mate Pedro
Pedro has been left frustrated at the lack of game time at Euro 2016, but Gerard Pique believes his outburst is "normal".
Gerard Pique has come out in defence of Spain international team-mate Pedro after the Chelsea attacker vented his frustrations about being a bit-part player at Euro 2016.
Pedro came off the bench late in Spain's 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in their tournament opener, but was an unused substitute as the two-time defending European champions defeated Turkey 3-0 on Friday.
The former Barcelona winger said he had "other expectations" when he arrived in France, but later apologised to the media and team-mates for his outburst.
"This is a normal statement from a player who wants to play more," centre-back Pique said on Monday.
"Players like Pedro have had a significant career and want to continue playing and providing for the team."
Spain face Croatia in their final Group D clash on Tuesday as they look to seal top spot, with Pique coming up against Barca team-mate Ivan Rakitic.
"I have a very good relationship with him although I haven't spoken to him in the last few days," the 29-year-old said.
"They have a great team and it will be a difficult game."
