Pique's love for United rules out Pep reunion at City

Gerard Pique says his love for Manchester United makes a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City impossible.

Barca academy product Pique spent four years at Old Trafford before returning to Camp Nou in 2008 where he has enjoyed a trophy-laden eight years, including three La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and two Champions League medals under the stewardship of Guardiola.

Guardiola has since gone on to enjoy further success with Bayern Munich, but he will take on a fresh challenge at the Etihad Stadium from next season.

However, Pique insists that a return to the Premier League with City is something he could never contemplate despite the respect he has for Guardiola.

"My love for [Manchester] United is too strong to go to City," he said on Periscope. "I don't see myself in their shirt even though Pep is a great coach."

Pique also scotched as suggestions that Barca team-mate Neymar could be tempted to join fierce rivals Real Madrid.

The Brazil captain is yet to commit his future to Barca and there have been rumours that Madrid, could launch an audacious bid to lure him to the Spanish capital.

But Pique said he is so confident Neymar will not move to the Santiago Bernabeu that he is willing to bet an "arm or a hand" the deal will not happen.

"I'd bet an arm or a hand that Ney will never join Madrid," he added. "He likes Barcelona very much, he's in love with the club and I think he'll stay here for many years."