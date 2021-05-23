Pirates' Caf Confed Cup journey ended by Raja

Orlando Pirates failed to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals after suffering a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Raja Casablanca in the quarter-finals.

The Buccaneers were boosted by the return of Thembinkosi Lorch, who was recalled alongside the like of Innocent Maela, Paseka Mako and Thabang Monare from their 1-1 draw in the first-leg last weekend.

Pirates had a huge chance to take the lead in the sixth minute after Siphesihle Ndlovu broke through on goal from a counter-attack but the midfielder's low strike was saved by Raja keeper Anas Zniti.

Raja responded immediately and managed to take the lead through a headed effort into the top corner by Ben Malango, who found the net from Omar Arjoune's cross.

The Green Eagles doubled their lead midway through the first half when Zakaria El Wardi slotted the ball home after receiving a cut back from Soufiane Rahimi.

The home side then added a third goal in the 31st minute after Rahimi went through on goal from his own half before firing his effort past Pirates keeper Wayne Sandilands.

Malanga completed his brace five minutes before the break with a neat finish from close range to hand his side a comfortable 4-0 lead into the half time break.

Josef Zinnbauer opted to bring on fresh leg after the restart as Ndlovu and Mabasa were taken off and replaced by Gabadinho Mhango and Nkanyiso Zungu, respectively.

Mhango nearly made an instant impact and should have reduced the deficit in the 53rd minute but saw his header saved by the Raja shot stopper.

Zinnbauer then made another substitution in the 59th minute after Vincent Pule made way for Fortune Makaringe before bringing on Kabelo Dlamini and Ben Motshwari came on to replace Lorch and Monare in the 82nd minute.

The Buccaneers had a chance to pull a goal back in the 85th minute but Zungu's strike from the edge of the box sailed just wide of the target.

However, Raja held on to their lead until the final whistle to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition, while Pirates were eliminated at the quarter-final stage.