Pirates part ways with Delle, Shonga

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of French goalkeeper Joris Delle and Zambian striker Justin Shonga ahead of the new season.

Delle submitted his request for a transfer after failing to adjust to his new surroundings, having only made four appearances across all competitions since joining Pirates from Feyenoord Rotterdam in 2019.

The 30-year-old's contract has now been terminated with immediate effect as he seeks a return to Europe.

The Buccaneers also confirmed that Shonga has left the club and will now join DStv Premiership newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

'Orlando Pirates Football Club has parted ways with goalkeeper Joris Delle as per the player's request,' Pirates confirmed on the club's official website.

'After spending a year in South Africa, Delle has submitted a request in writing citing his inability to adjust to his new surroundings and wants to return to Europe. The Club met the player this morning and has acceded to the 30-year old's request,' confirmed the club.

'His contract has been terminated with immediate effect,' the Buccaneers added.

The Soweto giants also confirmed that Ntsikelelo Nyauza has signed a new deal with the club and that Luvuyo Memela will soon follow the defender by extending his stay at Pirates

'Defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza has put pen to paper on a new deal that will see the 30-year old extend his stay on board the Bucs ship for a further three seasons,' Pirates confirmed.

'Meanwhile, the Club is still in talks with 33-year old Luvuyo Memela over extending his stay at the Club, however the two parties are yet to reach an agreement.'