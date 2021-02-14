Pirates put three past Galaxy in Caf Confed Cup first-leg

Orlando Pirates secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Jwaneng Galaxy in the first leg of their Caf Confederations group stage playoff clash in Gaborone on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers dominated the early proceedings of the game as Vincent Pule drew two saves out of the Galaxy goalkeeper before Terrence Dzvukamanja and Happy Jele also had shots at goal as the shot-stopper made a brilliant double save to deny Pirates the opening goal.

Pirates continued to put pressure on Galaxy as Deon Hotto forced a good save out of Ezekiel Morake from his threatening free kick after Dzvukamanja was fouled on the edge of the box.

Fortune Makaringe had a chance to break the deadlock just before the half hour mark after displaying nifty footwork as he made his way through the defence but Morake to deny the Pirates attacker.

The Soweto giants' persistence finally paid off in the 32nd minute when Thulani Hlatshwayo put his side ahead with a powerful header from a Hotto corner.

Pirates survived a late scare in the closing stages of the first half, with Mako reading the game well to make a clearance at a crucial moment as the game went into the break 1-0 in favour of Pirates.

The Buccaneers showed their intent early in the second half and almost doubled their lead on two occasions, with Mntambo seeing his volley blocked before Makaringe collected the rebound, but he was denied by Morake.

Zinnbauer opted to bring on fresh legs when he made a triple substitution as Hotto, Dzvukamanja made way for Mundele and Dlamini, respectively.

Mntambo then made it 2-0 in favour of Pirates in spectacular fashion as he received a ball from Mako before sending his low shot into the back of the net.

Mundele made an instant impact since coming on when he grabbed Pirates third goal of the game after firing his volley into the net to claim his first goal for the Soweto giants.

The Buccaneers made there more substitutions in the closing stages of the game as Bongani Sam, Austin Muwowo and Azola Tshobeni came on to replace Mako, Pule and Makaringe, respectively.

Ricardo Lourenco had the last opportunity of the game, but the former Pirates man was unable to find the target with his effort as Pirates walked away 3-0 winners.