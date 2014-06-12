Pirlo targeting more silverware with Juve

Pirlo was set to come out of contract at the end of the month but the 35-year-old signed a new two-year deal with Juventus on Wednesday.

The Italy international, who will remain at the club until June 2016, is already targeting more silverware, having won three consecutive Scudetto titles since leaving rivals Milan in 2011.

"I am very happy to have renewed my contract for another two years with Juventus," said Pirlo, who is away on international duty at the FIFA World Cup.

"I hope to spend the next two years the same way as the last three.

"It was my choice to continue with Juventus, as it is a successful club aiming to always improve and those are my objectives too."