Pirlo unsure over New York City debut

New York City recruit Andrea Pirlo is unsure whether he will be ready to make his debut when his side face Orlando City on Sunday.

The former Juventus star, 36, arrived in New York just days ahead of the clash and faced the media on Thursday.

Jason Kreis' side are battling in ninth in the Eastern Conference, three points adrift of the sixth-placed Orlando City.

And there are no guarantees Pirlo will be ready for what could be a key match.

"I do not know. It really depends on how things go day-to-day," the 115-time Italy international told a news conference.

"I've been on vacation for a month, I did work during that month and I am feeling well, but we'll see what happens on Sunday.

"The only thing that is left to do is to really get to the right physical condition in order to play at my best."

Pirlo was still impressive in the Serie A last season as he helped Juve to the title and UEFA Champions League final, which they lost.

The midfield maestro insisted he was in United States purely to help MLS grow, and he is eyeing a play-off spot.

"I think that soccer is one thing and money is another thing. I've always been able to play for the love of the sport," Pirlo said.

"I'm not one that cares for publicity. I'm here to play, not be a tourist. I want to help the MLS grow and play well.

"We have a long way to go in the season. We have a new team. We have to turn a new leaf and try our best for play-offs."