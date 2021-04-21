Pitso announces 21-man squad for Smouha SC’s game

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has announced his 21-man squad for their upcoming match against Smouha SC in the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Mohamed El-Shennawy will make his return to the Al Ahly squad for their match against Smouha after missing the Cairo derby against Zamalek after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Red Eagles will also be with the services of any right-backs due to the injury of Mohamed Hany and Ahmed Ramadan Beckham, while the likes of Ali Maaloul, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdi Fathi, and Junior Ajayi will all also miss the game due to various injuries.

Here is Pitso Mosimane's 21-man squad for the game:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy, Ali Lotfi, Mostafa Shobeir.

Defenders: Badr Benoun, Saad Samir, Rami Rabia, Ayman Ashraf.

Midfielders: Kahraba, Walid Soliman, Aliou Dieng, Mohamed Magdy, Akram Tawfik, Ahmed Nabil, Amr El Soulia.

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Sherif, Walter Bwalya, Taher Mohamed, Salah Mohsen, Hussein El Shahat.