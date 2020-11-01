Pitso guide Al Ahly to 42nd league title

Pitso Mosimane guided Al Ahly to their 42nd Egyptian Premier League title after their 3-0 victory over El Geish on Saturday evening.

The Red Eagles succeeded to keep the league title at home for the fifth consecutive time and for the 42nd time in our club’s history when they trashed El Gaish at the Al Ahly Stadium.

Walid Soliman gave Al Ahly the lead in the fourth minute after slotting the ball past Mohamed Bassam from close range after his initial shot was blocked by the El Geish goalkeeper.

Geraldo doubled his sides lead in the 18th minute when he latched on to a through ball from Aliou Badji before lobbing the ball over Bassam to make it 2-0.

Kahraba then put the game to bed nine minutes before half time break when he fired his effort into the bottom corner against the run of play to clinch the title in their final league game of the season.