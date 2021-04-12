Pitso reflects on victory over Simba SC

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is already focusing on their upcoming games after finishing the Caf Champions League group stages on a high.

The Red Eagles ended their group stages campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Tanzanian side Simba SC at the Ahly Stadium over the weekend.

Mohamed Sherif scored the winning goal for Ahly in the 33rd minute, which proved to be the difference and was enough for them to secure an important victory over Simba SC in their final group stage match.

Ahly finished Group A in second place with 11 points, two points behind group toppers Simba, having won three, drawn two and conceded one defeat in six matches.

Mosimane went on to touch on their missed opportunities, their congested fixture schedule, player rotation and their focus on their upcoming round of fixtures.

Missed Opportunities

'We had a good game against a strong opponent and their goalkeeper saved many chances.'

El Shenawy’s Reaction

'One of Simba SC’s players fouled El Shenawy and our captain reacted. The game saw several feelings which is normal in the Caf Champions League games but it is not an unacceptable behaviour.'

Playing Time

'We gave playing time to many players because of the injuries that the team is suffering and that affected our performance in the second half.'

Overwhelmed Schedule

'We have an overwhelmed schedule and we have to be ready for the upcoming games, which will see an important derby against Zamalek SC. The players must have an off-season for five weeks to avoid fatigue and injuries.'

On Nasser Maher

'Finally Nasser Maher is ready and has fully recovered from his shoulder injury.'