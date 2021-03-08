Pitso rues Ahly's missed chances against AS Vita

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was left to rue his sides missed chances against AS Vita Club in matchday three of the Caf Champions League group stages over the weekend.

The Red Eagles were forced to settle for a point in their third Group A clash after playing out to a 2-2 draw with the Congolese side at the Cairo International Stadium.

In his post-match press conference, Mosimane reflected on the game and gave his thought on the upcoming challenges Ahly faces:

On AS Vita game

'We missed several scoring chances in today’s game, but this is football. I have full confidence in my players that they will win the next game. Our current situation is hard, but we have to deal with that,' Mosimane told his club's official website

On facing AS Vita Club in Congo

'We will fight to defeat AS Vita Club in Congo in order to keep our chances to qualify to the next round. Today’s match was full of incidents, and I have never seen something like that. It was like a drama.'

On the game’s referee

'I have no comments on the referee, but everyone saw what happened on the field.'

On the missed chances

'We lost two points today due to missing a lot of scoring opportunities. It is very disappointing, but this is football.'

On Wahid’s injury

'Mahmoud Wahid was injured at the beginning of the game, so we had to play Ayman Ashraf as a left-back.'

On the upcoming challenges

'I will support all the players after today’s draw. We need to defeat AS Vita Club at their home. Our players achieved many great things during the previous period, and they deserve our support.'

'We still have three games and we will fight to win in order to reach the quarter-finals.'