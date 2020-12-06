Pitso: We still have two tournaments left to win

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane was happy to win the Egyptian Cup but is focus on the remaining two tournaments as he looks to clinch more silverware with the Egyptian giants.

The Red Devils made history when they recorded their second treble after defeating Talae’e El Gaish 3-2 on penalties in the final to lift the Egyptian Cup.

Mosimane has now won the Egyptian Premier League title, Caf Champions League and the Egyptian Cup since joining Ahly from Mamelodi Sundowns on 2 October 2020.

'I would like to thank our President Mahmoud El Khatib and our board of directors, who gave me the chance to take the team’s responsibility. Also, I would like to thank the players who did their best, my family and the coaching staff,' Mosimane told his club's official website.

'When I was at Mamelodi Sundowns we got knocked out of the CAF Champions League, but the fate decided to bring me back in to win it with Al Ahly.

'We still have two tournaments left to win, and we have to fight to clinch them.

'Talae’a El Gaish is a tough opponent and they played a good game, but at the end we succeeded to win the title.'