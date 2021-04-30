Pitso's Al Ahly draw Sundowns, Chiefs face Simba in CAFCL quarters

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn against Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side, while Kaizer Chiefs will take on Tanzanian giants Simba SC in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

The Caf Champions League quarter-final draw was conducted at the Caf headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Friday afternoon following the conclusion of the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final earlier today.

Mosimane will now reunite with his former side when Al Ahly welcome the Brazilians to the Al-Salaam Stadium in Cairo in the first leg before playing the same opponents at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the return leg.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi, who will make their first ever appearances in the quarter-finals, have been pitted against Simba SC and will play host to the Tanzanian side at the FNB Stadium for the first leg before playing at the National Stadium in the second leg.

Other quarter-final matches will see MC Alger take on Wydad Casablanca while CR Belouizdad are set to take on Esperance in the other quarter-finals.

The winners of Al Ahly and Sundowns will face the winners of Belouizdad and Esperance, while the victors between Chiefs and Simba will face either MC Alger or Wydad.

The first-leg fixtures will take place between 14-15 May while the return leg matches scheduled for 21-22 May.

Caf Champions League quarter-final draw:

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly

Wydad vs MC Alger

Esperance vs CR Belouizdad

Simba vs Kaizer Chiefs

Semi-finals:

Al Ahly/Mamelodi Sundowns vs CR Belouizdad/Esperance

Kaizer Chiefs/Simba SC vs MC Alger/Wydad Casablanca.