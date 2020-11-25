Pitso’s Al Ahly to start title defence against Misr Lel Makkasa
Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side will begin their Egyptian Premier League title defence against Misr Lel Makkasa following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season draw on Monday.
The head of the competition committee of the Egyptian Football Association, Mazen Marzouk confirmed that the 2020-21 season will commence on 11 December 2020.
Marzouk also added that 18 teams will participate in the Egyptian League this campaign and each team will play 34 matches to complete the season.
Al Ahly will face arch-rivals Zamalek in Matchday 4 and Matchday 22 of the new Egyptian League season, facing the same opponents in the Caf Champions League final on Friday.
The official list of Al Ahly’s in the new Egyptian League Season:
Matchday 1: Al Ahly vs Misr Lel Makkasa SC
Matchday 2: Al Ahly vs Ghazl El Mahalla SC
Matchday 3: Al Ahly vs Al Ittihad of Alexandria
Matchday 4: Al Ahly vs Zamalek
Matchday 5: Al Ahly vs Wadi Degla
Matchday 6: Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra FC
Matchday 7: Al Ahly vs El Entag El Harby SC
Matchday 8: Al Ahly vs Bank Al Ahly FC
Matchday 9: Al Ahly vs Arab Contractors SC
Matchday 10: Al Ahly vs Pyramids FC
Matchday 11: Al Ahly vs Smouha
Matchday 12: Al Ahly vs Ismaily
Matchday 13: Al Ahly vs Enppi
Matchday 14: Al Ahly vs Tala'ea El Gaish SC
Matchday 15: Al Ahly vs El Masry
Matchday 16: Al Ahly vs El Gouna
Matchday 17: Al Ahly vs Aswan
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.