Pitso’s Al Ahly to start title defence against Misr Lel Makkasa

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side will begin their Egyptian Premier League title defence against Misr Lel Makkasa following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season draw on Monday.

The head of the competition committee of the Egyptian Football Association, Mazen Marzouk confirmed that the 2020-21 season will commence on 11 December 2020.

Marzouk also added that 18 teams will participate in the Egyptian League this campaign and each team will play 34 matches to complete the season.



Al Ahly will face arch-rivals Zamalek in Matchday 4 and Matchday 22 of the new Egyptian League season, facing the same opponents in the Caf Champions League final on Friday.



The official list of Al Ahly’s in the new Egyptian League Season:



Matchday 1: Al Ahly vs Misr Lel Makkasa SC

Matchday 2: Al Ahly vs Ghazl El Mahalla SC

Matchday 3: Al Ahly vs Al Ittihad of Alexandria

Matchday 4: Al Ahly vs Zamalek

Matchday 5: Al Ahly vs Wadi Degla

Matchday 6: Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra FC

Matchday 7: Al Ahly vs El Entag El Harby SC

Matchday 8: Al Ahly vs Bank Al Ahly FC

Matchday 9: Al Ahly vs Arab Contractors SC

Matchday 10: Al Ahly vs Pyramids FC

Matchday 11: Al Ahly vs Smouha

Matchday 12: Al Ahly vs Ismaily

Matchday 13: Al Ahly vs Enppi

Matchday 14: Al Ahly vs Tala'ea El Gaish SC

Matchday 15: Al Ahly vs El Masry

Matchday 16: Al Ahly vs El Gouna

Matchday 17: Al Ahly vs Aswan