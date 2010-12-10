Pizarro eyes start against Dortmund

Werder Bremen striker Claudio Pizarro could start against Borussia Dortmund after making his comeback from a muscle injury as a substitute in their Champions League 3-0 win over Inter Milan on Tuesday.

"Who will start on Saturday depends on the training on Friday but each day is important for Claudio to adapt," said coach Thomas Schaaf, who expects an "intense encounter" against the league leaders.

Borussia Dortmund will most likely see the return of striker Lucas Barrios, who missed last week's win at Nuremberg with a knee injury.

Paraguay international Barrios returned to training on Wednesday and is expected to start against Bremen.

VfL Wolfsburg's Josue should be fit to play against Kaiserslautern after light training this week but striker Mario Mandzukic is doubtful.

"There is a very good chance that Josue will play though the final decision will be taken on Saturday," said coach Steve McClaren.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder picked up a knee injury last week while striker Mandzukic is nursing an ankle injury.