Pjanic: Leaving Roma for Real Madrid is impossible

Roma midfielder Miralem Pjanic has dismissed suggestions he is on his way to Real Madrid.

A number of reports recently have suggested the 25-year-old is close to joining the Santiago Bernabeu side, but the Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder has insisted he is not thinking about a transfer at this stage of the season.

"Real Madrid interest? I am focused on Roma at the moment," Pjanic told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We are still fighting for the Scudetto and have the Champions League round of 16 coming up. That's why leaving Roma is impossible right now."

His agent Michael Becker, meanwhile, was quick to stress there had not been contact with any interested clubs.

"These rumours surprise me. I don't know where they are coming from," Becker added.

"Neither Miralem, nor his father or Roma have been in touch with Real Madrid, Barcelona or any other European club."

Pjanic joined Roma from Lyon in August 2011 and has since developed into a key figure at the Serie A outfit.

He has a contract with the Stadio Olimpico side until June 2018.