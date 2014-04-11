Platini tips Zidane for Monaco

The principality club are under the stewardship of Claudio Ranieri, but speculation has surfaced linking France legend Zidane with the post.

The World-Cup winner is currently assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, but Platini claims Monaco would be a good place to begin his managerial career.

"If Zinedine wants to be a coach, it's good to start with Monaco," he told L'Equipe. "It is a good club that has means.

"He has spent a year with Carlo Ancelotti at Real. So, he's ready.

"If he wants to do the job, he has to take the step. And if he wants to take charge of the French national team one day, it's better that he starts with a club.

"I have spoken to Zinedine, and I know that he wants to commit himself. He has a name, he's intelligent. He'll be a very good coach."