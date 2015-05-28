Plymouth part ways with Sheridan

Plymouth Argyle have parted company with manager John Sheridan after the club failed to gain promotion from League Two via the play-offs.

The former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder had a year left on his contract at Home Park, but has come to a mutual agreement to leave the club.

Sheridan - who guided Plymouth to seventh in the table before overseeing a loss to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals - requested the split, according to the club, to enable him to move closer to his family in the north of England.

"While we would have liked John to continue to plot Argyle's course back up the Football League, we understand his reasons for wanting to leave and have agreed a mutual termination of his contract," chairman James Brent told the club's official website.