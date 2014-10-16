Pochettino backing for out-of-form Adebayor

The Togo international has found the net just once so far in seven Premier League appearances this season - the final goal in the 4-0 rout of QPR back in August.

Adebayor netted 11 in 21 league appearances during 2013-14, but has yet to rediscover that form.

With Spurs visiting Adebayor's former club and reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday, Pochettino insists he is pleased with the striker's displays.

"I am very happy with his performances," he said in a press conference on Thursday.

"It's difficult when the striker doesn't score, but we have full confidence in him."

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and midfielder Nacer Chadli both missed games for their respective countries while on international duty, while Pochettino is considering bringing DeAndre Yedlin - who was initially due to move from Seattle Sounders at the end of the season - to White Hart Lane in January as cover for the injured Kyle Walker.

"Hugo arrived [on Wednesday] and was good, but we need to analyse and do tests," he said.

"We have another day to decide. We need all players to be fit. We need to know how Walker is recovering to decide [on Yedlin]. One option is maybe in January [to] bring him here."