Pochettino: Chelsea not out of Tottenham's sight

Mauricio Pochettino is adamant Tottenham are not out of the Premier League title race just yet, despite trailing leaders Chelsea by 10 points.

Four consecutive draws in October and November, as well as defeats to Antonio Conte's frontrunners and Manchester United, contributed to Spurs falling behind in the race for the championship, but they returned to form in recent weeks with victories at home to Hull City and Burnley.

The north London club face a tough task to catch the Blues and the other teams ahead of them, but Pochettino has no intention of giving up.

"Chelsea are not out of sight," the Tottenham boss told reporters.

"It is true that we have a 10-point gap with Chelsea, but in football, anything can happen. There are [a] lot of games to play. Not only because last season was a similar gap with Leicester, eight or nine points in that period.

"I think our position is good. Now we are winning games, keeping the gap now a little bit closer to second position.

"It is not tomorrow, not in a few weeks, that the Premier League finishes. I think it is still a long way until the end of the season."

Tottenham are away to Southampton on December 28.