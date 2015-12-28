Pochettino confident on Tottenham title challenge

Mauricio Pochettino is confident Tottenham can mount a challenge for the Premier League title after going third following a last-gasp win at Watford.

Son Heung-min's 89th-minute strike earned Spurs a 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road, where the hosts had Nathan Ake dismissed just after the hour mark.

Pochettino's side now sit three points behind leaders Leicester City, who face Manchester City on Tuesday, and he believes Tottenham are capable of competing for a first top-flight title since 1961.

"In football a lot can happen. The most important thing is we believe, we have a strong squad to fight for [the title]," the Tottenham boss said.

"The victory is very important for us, we worked hard to try and win and are happy because Watford are a difficult team and they beat Liverpool recently.

"The condition of the pitch made it difficult to play how we usually play but we showed great maturity.

"We need to feel proud for the players, it was a great effort after only playing 48 hours ago."

The Argentine agreed with referee Anthony Talyor's decision to dismiss Ake for catching Erik Lamela with a high leg, adding: "Maybe orange or red, [it was] definitely more than a yellow."