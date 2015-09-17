Pochettino delighted with Son double

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino basked in Son Heung-min's performance after the striker's double secured a 3-1 Europa League win over Qarabag.

The Premier League side began their Group J campaign by grabbing all three points despite falling behind early on.

Richard Almeida put the visitors ahead from the spot in just the seventh minute, only for Son to turn the tables with his first goals for Tottenham.

The South Korean netted twice in the space of three first-half minutes, before Erik Lamela wrapped up the scoring just before full-time.

"It was a very good debut for him," said Pochettino.

"He's a very nice guy and he scored, which is great.

"In the end we fully deserved the result. We have a good balance and a lot of competition and I'm happy with that.

"After we conceded it was difficult but I am pleased with the character and personality."

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was similarly buoyant following the victory.

"The most important thing is to get the three points, it was the target before the game and we did well after conceding the penalty," he said.

"We started the game too slowly and after conceding, we picked up our level and came back into the game."