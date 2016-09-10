Pochettino enthuses over 'almost perfect' Tottenham

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed an "almost perfect" performance as his side ran riot 4-0 away to Stoke City on Saturday.

A double from Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Harry Kane's first Premier League goal of the season saw Spurs repeat the emphatic scoreline they achieved in the corresponding fixture last term.

Pochettino thinks the performance will be crucial in embedding confidence ahead of a busy period, starting with Wednesday's Champions League clash with Monaco at Wembley.

"It was an important result for us. I'm very pleased for our players and for our supporters. It was almost perfect today," he said.

"We started the game a little bit sloppy. They were better from the beginning, [but] it helped a lot when Son scored and second half we were much better.

"At the end we have to be happy, we have ahead a lot of games, seven in [around] 20 days, so it's important for us as a squad that all the players believe they can play. We've only just started this season but this victory is important for us."

Pochettino praised the contribution of Son, who was making his first Spurs appearance of the season, having only demonstrated glimpses of his ability in his debut season at White Hart Lane.

He said: "We are really pleased for him, really happy. It was so tough at the end of last season. The first season is difficult for every player but today he had an opportunity to show his quality, which is important for us and important for him."

Kane grabbed his first goal of the campaign, which Pochettino admitted was a relief to him and the striker.

"It is good that he has started to score too because he is our main striker and an important player for us and I think we are very happy and he is very happy," said the manager.

"And for me it is very good because you can stop asking me when Harry Kane will start to score again."