Pochettino expecting better from Tottenham

After two successive victories at the start of the Premier League season, Pochettino fell to his first competitive defeat as Tottenham manager as Liverpool won 3-0 at White Hart Lane.

Poor defending marred the setback, something the new Spurs boss is keen to eradicate quickly for their trip to Sunderland this weekend.

The 42-year-old hopes to see a much better performance at the Stadium of Light as Tottenham look to replicate the two wins they had over Gus Poyet's side last season.

"I think we have a tough game against Sunderland," he told the club's official website. "They are a difficult team, [and play in a] difficult stadium but most important thing is how we are.

"It's important to be ready and focused in our job, we are still improving under our philosophy, I expect a tough game.

"It has been a difficult two weeks, but we are ready to play, to make a good game. We expect to be better [than against Liverpool] and win the three points."

Roberto Soldado is the only player that Pochettino has fresh injury doubts over ahead of the clash, the Spanish striker joining Kyle Walker on the sidelines with a neck problem.