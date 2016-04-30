Pochettino eyes Ferguson legacy at Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino has set his sights on emulating the feats of Alex Ferguson as Tottenham head coach.

Ferguson managed Manchester United for 26 years and delivered a gluttony of titles to the Old Trafford faithful, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles.

And Pochettino, who confirmed he had verbally agreed a new contract that will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2021 which will reportedly make him the highest paid coach in Tottenham's history, said he had no reason to look elsewhere despite clubs like United and Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to be circling the Argentine tactician.

And when asked if he wanted to be to Tottenham what Ferguson was to United, Pochettino did not hesitate.

"Why not? Sir Alex Ferguson is a very special person," Pochettino said.

"He was given the security to build his legacy at Manchester United. I believe we are special too and we can build it here together.

"This club is special. I feel the love from the beginning, from the very first day. I am very happy to be here to hopefully achieve big things.

"I think the potential is fantastic, with the new stadium. I think the club is coming to a very tough period because we are building a new stadium and we may focus sometimes on that, but at the same time it is very exciting."