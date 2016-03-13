Pochettino focused on title run-in rather than new contract

Mauricio Pochettino is only thinking of leading Tottenham's Premier League title charge and not potentially signing a new contract.

Harry Kane scored a goal either side of half-time to guide Tottenham to a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, sending them to within two points of leaders Leicester City, who face Newcastle United on Monday.

The triumph came amid reports the club are set to offer Pochettino – who has been linked with a move to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid – a new deal, despite the coach still having three years left to run on the contract he signed upon joining from Southampton in 2014.

However, the Argentine insisted that Tottenham's focus should solely be on their Premier League campaign, rather than his future.

"It's important because we are now two points [behind Leicester]. We are in good position in the table," boss Pochettino said on Sky Sports.

"We will see what happens. Until the end of the season we will try to win the three points in every game.

"I think the club and the supporters deserve that we focus on our job. I think it [a new contract] is not important. The important thing is to fight every day and try to arrive at the end of the season in a good condition.

"The most important thing is to keep working hard, not my future. I have a three-year contract. It's not a big problem."

Sunday's win came off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in their Europa League last-16 first leg, giving Pochettino confidence ahead of the return fixture at White Hart Lane on Thursday.

"The important thing is we recovered our good feeling and that we created a lot of chances, we controlled the game," he added. "I think it was important this victory arrived in a moment we needed.

"Thursday we have another very tough game. We need to try to win the game and turn the tie. It's difficult, but we need to try."