Pochettino hints at Vertonghen renewal

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that Jan Vertonghen will be the next Tottenham player to sign a new deal.

Tottenham have tied down players such as Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Kyle Walker in recent weeks and Pochettino has made it clear that negotiations are far from done.

"In the next few days maybe one more will appear and then we will see what happens," the Tottenham boss told reporters.

"Will it be Vertonghen? I cannot give names, but it is a centre-back.

"Negotiations with players always go through their agents, but Jan is another player who is in my plans for the future."

Vertonghen joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2012 and has since developed into a key player at the Premier League side, making over 150 appearances in all competitions.

The 29-year-old's existing deal is due to expire in 2018.