Pochettino insists misfiring Kane is not tired

Mauricio Pochettino has denied that Tottenham striker Harry Kane is suffering from fatigue.

Kane has been a sensation for Tottenham this season, scoring 30 goals in all competitions, but has netted just once in his last six games for Pochettino's men.

The England striker's dip in form has coincided with a poor run of results for the London club, who have won only two of their last eight games.

But when asked about the PFA Young Player of the Year's performances ahead of Saturday's game with Hull City, Pochettino said: "He's not tired.

"This is football. Sometimes you have the possibility to score and sometimes not. I think that Harry has had a fantastic season.

"We need to finish the season very good and after we need to prepare for next season.

"We need to prepare the team and squad to try and be able to get something important."