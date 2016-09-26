Pochettino: Kane to return within three weeks

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Tottenham star Harry Kane should return from injury within the next three weeks.

The England forward was injured in Spurs' win over Sunderland on September 18 and there were fears he could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

However, Tottenham received results of a scan prior to their Champions League away match against CSKA Moscow, with Pochettino able to report good news.

"We received the information about the scan," he said at his pre-match media conference.



"It's much, much, much better than we expected. It's very positive.

"Still we cannot give a time of recover. We're happy. I am not a doctor, it's hard to say one, two or three weeks."

Kane is one of a number of Spurs' first-team players missing for the trip to Moscow, with Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko also not making the journey.

Pochettino's focus, though, remains on collecting three points against CSKA, having fallen to defeat at home to Monaco on matchday one.

"We were disappointed after Monaco," he added. "We need to improve. We must win tomorrow."