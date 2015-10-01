Pochettino keen to keep Alli's feet on the ground

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is eager to keep Dele Alli's feet on the ground following his call-up to the England squad.

Midfielder Alli received his first senior international call-up on Thursday for England's upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers with Estonia and Lithuania.

Alli marked the occasion by having a hand in Tottenham's goal in the 1-1 Europa League draw at Monaco.

Erik Lamela pounced after Alli's shot had been saved by Danijel Subasic, but Stephan El Shaarawy equalised nine minutes from time to ensure the Group J clash ended all square.

"We're disappointed and it's two points lost," Pochettino said. "We could've been more clinical, I'm happy with [the] display and effort."

Asked about Alli, Pochettino added: "I'm very happy for Dele, it's important to look after him. We have a great relationship with [England manager] Roy Hodgson and his staff.

"We have to keep his feet on the ground but he's very mature on and off the pitch."