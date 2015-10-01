Pochettino keen to keep Alli's feet on the ground
Mauricio Pochettino has moved to play down the hype surrounding Dele Alli following the Tottenham man's England call-up.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is eager to keep Dele Alli's feet on the ground following his call-up to the England squad.
Midfielder Alli received his first senior international call-up on Thursday for England's upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers with Estonia and Lithuania.
Alli marked the occasion by having a hand in Tottenham's goal in the 1-1 Europa League draw at Monaco.
Erik Lamela pounced after Alli's shot had been saved by Danijel Subasic, but Stephan El Shaarawy equalised nine minutes from time to ensure the Group J clash ended all square.
"We're disappointed and it's two points lost," Pochettino said. "We could've been more clinical, I'm happy with [the] display and effort."
Asked about Alli, Pochettino added: "I'm very happy for Dele, it's important to look after him. We have a great relationship with [England manager] Roy Hodgson and his staff.
"We have to keep his feet on the ground but he's very mature on and off the pitch."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.