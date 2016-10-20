Pochettino lauds 'fantastic' Howe

Mauricio Pochettino has labelled Eddie Howe a "fantastic coach" as he prepares to pit his wits against the Bournemouth boss.

Tottenham travel to the south coast for Saturday's Premier League showdown boasting an unbeaten record in the top flight this season.

But the Cherries are in good form, having lost just once in their last six league games, and Pochettino lauded the way Howe – tipped as a future England manager – is going about his work.

"The job he has done is unbelievable," he told Spurs TV.

"I think they show every week that they're a team with principles, a team that knows what they need to do and how they need to play.

"For me he's a fantastic coach and a coach I like a lot."

Spurs dished out a 5-1 hammering to Bournemouth in this fixture last season, but will be without Harry Kane, who netted a hat-trick, this time around.

The England striker has an ankle injury, while defender Toby Alderweireld is out with a knee problem.