Pochettino not interested in Leicester v Arsenal result

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino insists the result of Leicester City's encounter against Arsenal is immaterial to his side as they prepare to visit Manchester City in a match with huge ramifications in the Premier League title race.

A fierce contest for the title reaches a crunch weekend with leaders Leicester visiting third-placed Arsenal, while second plays fourth when Spurs travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Defeat for Tottenham coupled with a Leicester win would leave Spurs eight points adrift of the summit with 12 games remaining.

But Pochettino is uninterested in events at Emirates Stadium with his sole focus on beating Manuel Pellegrini's side.

"It [Leicester versus Arsenal] is not important for us we need to focus on our own game," Pochettino said.

"After Sunday, if different results happen nothing changes because there are still a lot of games to be played.

"We need to try to improve and take the three points against Manchester City. That is the most important thing."