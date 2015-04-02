Pochettino open to Kane playing U21 Euros

Kane has grabbed the headlines for Spurs this season and his return of 19 Premier League goals saw him earn a call to England's senior team.

He marked his debut with a goal in the 4-0 victory over Lithuania in Euro 2016 qualifying, before making his full bow in Tuesday's 1-1 friendly draw with Italy.

However, England manager Roy Hodgson is keen for the striker to play for the Under-21s in Czech Republic in June.

With Spurs' first team set to travel to Australia at the end of the season there have been fears that Kane's involvement with the Under-21s could lead to burnout.

But Pochettino is open to the idea so long as the necessary discussions with the Football Association and Under-21 boss Gareth Southgate take place.

"I think we [Tottenham] have eight games, very important games, and we have time to speak about a lot of things that happen," he said.

"I think why not [play for the Under-21s]? Harry is our player and after if I decide he is needed in the squad to travel to Sydney it's our decision.

"I think we have time to speak in the future about seeing about the European competition. I think we told you in the past at different press conference we are always available and we want to help the national team.

"We always have a very good relationship. The decision we need to share, first the player, then the FA and us."

With the senior European Championship set to take place in 2016 there is a possibility that Kane could play tournaments in consecutive close-seasons, something that Pochettino says everyone must be wary of.

"We need to protect him but this is what we have to discuss with the FA, Gareth Southgate and with us," he added. "We always try to find the best solution for the player and for the national team."