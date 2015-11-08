Pochettino proud of 'brilliant' Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham were punished for failing to kill off Arsenal but was proud of the effort his players displayed.

Harry Kane put Spurs ahead at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday before Kieran Gibbs grabbed a second-half equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw for the home side.

Petr Cech saved well from Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld in the second half of the Premier League's North London derby, while the Denmark star and Kane both shot inches wide, before the Gunners snatched a leveller against the run of play.

And although Pochettino was left to rue his team's failure to earn a decisive lead, he was full of praise for his players' efforts in what was their third match in just six days.

"I feel very proud. Our play was brilliant, I think we played very well," he told Sky Sports.

"You know you need to kill the game second half, there was a moment where we had the chance to score again, but in the end I thought it was brilliant, I congratulate the players.

"We've had three matches in six days, we always have one day less for recovery. Today we showed great character and great personality in a very difficult stadium. We need to carry on in the same way.

"You need to have character and clear ideas in the way you play. For that, I congratulate the players. It was an unbelievable effort.

"The progress is correct. Now the game is history but we have a week ahead to recover and try to prepare the team for some very tough months."

Kane was equally frustrated not to have seen his side double their lead but believes Spurs proved they have the fitness to compete on all fronts this season.

"We played very well. Even in the second half we had our chances to kill it off, but if you don't kill top teams off they come back at you," he told BBC Sport.

"There was talk about whether we'd have enough energy and I thought we showed we did."