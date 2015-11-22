Pochettino proud of Tottenham after West Ham thrashing

Mauricio Pochettino was delighted with Tottenham's convincing 4-1 Premier League win over West Ham at White Hart Lane.

A double from Harry Kane, plus goals from Toby Alderweireld and Kyle Walker, saw Spurs cruise into a four-goal lead on Sunday before Manuel Lanzini netted a consolation late on.

And Pochettino feels his team put in one of their best displays of the season so far.

"I am very pleased with the performance and with the players. Congratulations to them. It was an amazing show and I feel very proud. We all feel very proud," Pochettino told BBC Sport.

"The most important thing is that the players believe in the way we play and we share the same philosophy. It was a big step forward because it was a very good example of how we want to play, and how we want to play in the future.

"I think it is one of the best performances and results this season. It was a fantastic game. But the next game is always the challenge. Our objective is step by step. We are still very young and need to improve but it is important to keep the same mentality.

"We are the youngest team in the Premier League but it is not about your age but belief. When you see a performance like that, it is because the team believes."

Tottenham now sit fifth in the Premier League table, trailing leaders Leicester City by four points.