Pochettino quiet on Schneiderlin links

Southampton midfielder Schneiderlin has been vocal about his desire to depart St Mary's Stadium throughout the close-season following the exits of the likes of Adam Lallana, Luke Shaw and Dejan Lovren.

Pochettino left Southampton for Tottenham in May, and has consistently been linked with a bid to bring France international Schneiderlin with him to White Hart Lane.

However, the Spurs boss would not reveal whether he wants to be reunited with the 24-year-old when speaking ahead of Tottenham's Premier League curtain-raiser at West Ham on Saturday.

"It's not my style to speak about another player," said Pochettino.

"It's not my main concern. I think we have an unbelievable squad and I think for the club, last season was a big investment and signed unbelievable players.

"The most important thing is to develop our players and to provide the best things for us to show on the pitch."

Pochettino also appeared to rule out suggestions the club were willing to cash in on England international Andros Townsend amid links with QPR - for whom the winger played on loan in the second half of the 2012-13 season.

"We need to recover a player like him [Townsend] because he has great potential and very good qualities," he added.

"Like all the players, he is in the squad so he is important. He was injured for the World Cup so he has to recover."